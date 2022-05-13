- On GTU this morning – A baby formula shortage has prompted a “major surge in interest” in donor breast milk, according to Lindsey Groff, the executive director of the Human Milk Bank Association of North America, which accredits nonprofit milk banks. With the formula shortage worsening in recent weeks, “every milk bank that I have spoken with has seen a major increase in demand,” Groff said, adding that premature or medically fragile infants, such as those in the neonatal intensive care unit, receive priority for donor milk but that healthy, full-term babies can be recipients as well. At Mothers’ Milk Bank at Austin in Texas, one of the largest milk banks in the United States, requests for donor milk started ticking up in February, when a product recall added to existing supply chain woes. The number of requests has “increased tremendously” in the last three weeks, with 30 extra calls each week to the milk bank, said Kim Updegrove, the milk bank’s executive director and the chairperson for the standards committee at the Human Milk Bank Association of North America.
- Plus, the shortage is causing intense stress for families that rely on formula as retailers resort to rationing purchases and customers find store shelves empty of major brands. It’s genuinely a crisis. And unfortunately, some breastfeeding advocates are using the shortage to tout the benefits of breastfeeding: This isn’t a problem if you breastfeed! It’s “free!” It’s “readily available!” It’s nature’s perfect food! It’s “what God intended!” It’ll never be recalled! Folks? Now is not the time or the place. To hear more about one author’s opinion tune in.
- And Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is honoring motherhood in new ways this year with the addition of a model with a visible C-section scar featured in the 2022 issue. The brand announced the inclusion of model Kelly Hughes on Wednesday with a photo of the mother pulling her bathing suit bottoms down to reveal her scar. “The FIRST woman to expose her C-Section scar in magazine’s history!” Sports Illustrated Swimsuit wrote in the caption. “Let’s give some love to all our moms out there to acknowledge the power of the female body and the beauty of motherhood!” Hughes’s feature is the result of the magazine’s partnership with Frida Mom, which joined Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s #PayWithChange initiative aimed at creating a more empowering and inclusive future for women.
- Finally, you’re probably familiar with dating turn-offs for women, such as playing hard to get or being insecure. But what turns men off? We all know women aren’t the only ones with major red flags when it comes to relationships, so I asked several male friends to tell me about the biggest turn-off for guys.
- Playing dumb: If you are a woman who thinks men don’t want you to be smart, think again. This might be one of the biggest turn-offs for a guy because healthy men are attracted to confident, happy, and smart women.
- Being arrogant: One thing I’ve observed is that sometimes, a smart woman is arrogant and is demeaning to a man. When that happens, a man’s resistance is not to her intelligence but to her attitude and disrespect.
- Faking it: Faking is a game that most men don’t like to play and it can turn off a man. One of the examples men spoke about is when a woman pretends to like something he said or did so that he will like her.
