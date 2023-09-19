Baylee Peterson from Baby Cubby talks car seat safety, top brands, and shows us how to correctly install a car seat. Car crashes are a top killer of children. This week is child passenger safety week, and it’s extremely important to make sure your car seat is properly installed so your child can be safe in the car.

You can come any time and get a car seat check at Baby Cubby, or call or message with any car seat safety questions. They also have several Child Passenger Safety Technicians (CPS techs) on staff to help.

In honor of Child Passenger Safety week, Baby Cubby is holding a car seat event on Saturday (Sept. 23rd) at the store during our store hours, 10:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Get 15% off at BabyCubby.com with code GOODTHINGSUTAH

Find the Baby Cubby at 586 900 W, American Fork, UT 84003

BabyCubby.com

https://www.instagram.com/thebabycubby AND Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/thebabycubby AND Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thebabycubby