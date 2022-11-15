- On Good Things Utah this morning – A special call out for our viewers this morning – do you know a Remarkable Woman? Nominate them now now and let everyone know how great they are! Head over to www.abc4.com and click on the Community tab, then nominate a Remarkable Woman in your life. Our thanks to Doterra for being our local sponsor of this year’s campaign.
- Plus, flying is uncomfortable at the best of times but one woman shared a particularly horrifying experience involving another stranger’s bare feet. A TikToker by the name of Ixamar shared a video entitled “Tell me your weirdest flight story” and has any of the rest of our weird flight stories beat. In her video, a fellow passenger had her bare feet on the airplane seat’s armrest. The video opens with Ixamar sitting in her seat with a black facemask on, eyes wide. The caption reads “This lady’s feet were on my armrest, occasionally poking me, so I gave her a little ice present.” Next, we see a pair of toes, painted red, jammed between the seats from behind, and resting comfortably on Ixamar’s armrest. The video then shows Ixamar getting a piece of ice from her cup of Coke, which she shows to the camera while the narrator says, “It was tiny but mighty.” She then places the ice cube just in front of the woman’s feet on the armrest while the narrator exclaims, “Oh no. Oh no. Oh no.” Finally, Ixamar returns to the screen and the voiceover says, “It worked!”
- And speaking of travel, a new study finds that the average Utah family is only prepared to travel just 54 miles to visit friends and family this Thanksgiving. This is compared to a national average of 82 miles. Anything further than that distance, then they will opt for a more low-key celebration in their own homes. Broken down by state, Vermonters are the most unwilling to travel – they are only prepared to travel 21 miles, in an attempt to save money. However, anyone with family living in Rhode Island or North Dakota would be more likely to receive a visit, as people in both states were willing to travel the furthest, at 150 miles.
- Finally, the sweetest tradition for Thanksgiving: Deb Mills had an idea to start a tradition for her blended family with husband David: she asked their five children, then teenagers, to sign their Thanksgiving tablecloth with a special fabric marker with ink that disappears when it is washed. Later that winter, she embroidered the names, leaving a visual memory of the family’s holiday. “Our teenagers thought I was crazy when I asked them to sign the tablecloth,” Mills told TODAY Parents 16 years later of her Clinton, Missouri family. “That year there were seven of us. This year, there will be 19 around our table.” Mills has embroidered the signatures on the tablecloth in a different color for each year, sometimes with a special meaning. One year, the signatures were embroidered in royal blue in honor of the Kansas City Royals’ World Series championship team. “It is fun to watch how the grandchildren’s signatures change year after year, but I have to admit that it may have been crazy to teach them to scribble on the tablecloth,” Mills said.
- At the end of the show – If your Christmas wish list includes a nostalgic real estate investment, then the perfect property just hit the market: the house from “A Christmas Story.” The iconic Cleveland, Ohio, home where Ralphie Parker begrudgingly dawned a pale pink bunny onesie and shot his spectacles in the backyard with his brand new Red Ryder BB gun, is officially for sale. The main property, located at 3159 W 11th St., is part of a package deal with the Bumpus House, a museum and a detached garage that’s home to a 1939 Ford LaFrance firetruck — just like the one in the movie, according to the listing. The 1.3 acre property boasts five buildings on seven parcels and includes two public and one private parking lots, plus two empty lots for possible further expansion. We hope you join us for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on Good Things Utah!