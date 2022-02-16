The average cost for a wedding and how to prepare for those tough job interview questions

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Sea levels are rising at the fastest rate in 3,000 years and will impact every location along U.S. coastlines, according to a newly released report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and other government agencies.

"The United States is expected to experience as much sea-level rise in 30 years as we saw over the span of the entire last century," said Dr. Richard Spinrad, NOAA administrator.