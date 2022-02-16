The average cost for a wedding and how to prepare for those tough job interview questions

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Getting married can be really expensive these days. According to WalletHub, the average cost of a wedding is $22,500. That’s about a third of the average American’s yearly income. If you’re putting so much money into your big day, you’ll want everything to be perfect. And as the old saying goes, location, location, location! Surae shares the top locations in the US that everybody is choosing to get hitched.
- Plus, the majority of children under age 5 are getting more screen time than is recommended by pediatricians, new research shows. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends babies and toddlers up to age 2 should avoid screen time other than video-chatting, while children ages 2 to 5 should be limited to no more than one hour per day of high-quality programming.
- And you can prepare all you want for a job interview, but still be asked a curveball question that leaves you stumped for how to answer. Should you say “I don’t know” when you actually don’t know? The stakes are high. How you decide to respond when a hiring manager is watching can say a lot about your ability to handle questions under pressure. Experts say transparency will go a long way. Nicea shares more expert interview advice.
- Finally, Simone Biles announces engagement to Jonathan Owens. The Olympic gold medalist shared a post Tuesday announcing her engagement to Jonathan Owens, who she has been dating since 2020. Alongside four photos of the moment Owens proposed, Biles wrote: “WOKE UP A FIANCÉE I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! Let’s get married!”
- At the end of the show – A father-daughter snowboarding session takes the cuteness up a notch, thanks to dad’s brilliant idea to attach a mic to his 4-year-old. Sweetness ensued! You have to see this video. Hope you join us for a fun Wednesday edition of GTU Hour 2.