Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – Big milestones are being made as The Arthritis Foundation celebrates 75 years of progress. Dr. Rebecca Overbury and Bailey Cook joined us today to discuss a fundraising celebration walk to commemorate this milestone.

Arthritis isn’t just a disease of the elderly. There are many types of arthritis with all age ranges struggling with this disease. Many people diagnosed with arthritis at a young age have an autoimmune disease causing the sickness. Unfortunately, there is no cure for this kind of arthritis — one in four Americans battle arthritis, totaling nearly 60 million adults and 300,000 children. The Arthritis Foundation has played a considerable role in supporting arthritis patients while they wait for a cure.

The Arthritis Foundation recently celebrated its 75th anniversary as the nation’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to serving individuals and families with arthritis. Over the past 75 years, The Arthritis Foundation has progressed in groundbreaking treatments, innovative research, and solutions for managing chronic pain.

A “walk to cure arthritis” will be held on Saturday, May 20th, at Riverton City Park at 9:00 a.m. All donations go to research for better treatments and resources to help reduce chronic pain and improve people’s lives. The event will include music, kids’ crafts, lawn games, and more!

Register today to be a part of this great celebration by visiting www.walktocurearthritis.org/saltlakecity.