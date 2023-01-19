SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Looking for a sweet treat that’s not only delicious, but also a work of art? Look no further than Layerz Macarons, created by sisters Halle and Emma Beerman.

At Layerz Macarons, they specialize in creating unique and beautiful macarons that are sure to impress. From classic flavors, like vanilla and chocolate, to more creative options, like lavender honey and matcha green tea, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Ordering from Layerz Macarons is easy. You can choose from a variety of box sizes, perfect for gifting or for a special occasion. But what sets Layerz Macarons apart from the rest is that each macaron is carefully airbrushed with intricate designs, making them not just a tasty treat, but also a visually stunning one.

So, whether you’re looking to impress at a party or just looking for a sweet treat to enjoy on your own, Layerz Macarons has you covered. Follow along on Instagram @layerzmacarons and place your order today!