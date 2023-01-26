PARK CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Sarah, founder of JW Bennett, creates custom made cowboy hats from scratch in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Each hat goes through 30 some steps in the process, from sizing and ironing to hand stitching the logo and creating the band.

The hats are all custom and very handmade, and Sarah emphasizes accessories, allowing customers to switch out the band to create a new look. The pins are all part of a fun hat and jewelry moment, allowing customers to make the hat their own and create a story.

Sarah grew up on a ranch in Wyoming and the heritage of the West speaks to her. You can find her hats at her shop on Main Street in Park City, Utah or the shop on Glenwood Street in Jackson Hole, Wyoming and also on JWBennett.com and Instagram.