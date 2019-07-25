Have you ever wondered how the art of African braiding got started? Khady and Mansour Wade from Safari Beauty Supply came to the studio to discuss the origin of braiding and how it’s maintained.

Khady explained that braiding has been around since 3500 B.C. Historically, the Namabia and Himba people were known for braiding. Khady shared that her grandmother told her about how the African people would use maps to know what paths braid. Today, the Safari Beauty Supply salon is able to style guests’ hair however they would like it. To make African hair easier to braid, Khady mentioned that coconut oil, black cashew oil, and shea butter are often used to keep the hair moisturized.

Khady and Monsour also displayed some of the beautiful jewelry that they sell in their store. The jewelry is made by people from the country of Senegal, Khady and Monsour’s home country, and the proceeds go directly back to those people. What makes the jewelry so unique is that it’s made with a fabric that they call African wax. The wax makes the jewelry strong and durable.

For more information on the services that Safari Beauty Supply provides go to safari-beauty-supply-and-african-market.business.site/