The app that’s helping people earn money at their convenience

In this week’s “A Shot with Shaadie ” segment, we are featuring the CEO of Bacon Work App. Hunter Sebresos is here to share how viewers at home can help with the labor shortage and earn some extra money during the holidays.

The app offers day-to-day temp jobs that anyone can do. It gives people the ability to pick hours that work with their personal schedules. This is a great way to make some extra money while still being able to commit time to your other duties and endeavors.

Bacon Work App is a win-win scenario for companies and employees who need extra support. It connects companies to qualified workers who are screened and ready to work shifts on demand. Individuals can use the app to find a shift, work a shift, and get paid quickly.

Sebresos shared the referral code “RNUNN” for viewers to use when signing up to earn bonus money.

Contact Info:

hunter.sebresos@baconinc.com

801.874.5067