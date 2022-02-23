The app that will help organize your life

In the first hour of GTU, Liz and Ryan Reeves, co-founders of Pixie, an app for partners and spouses, join us on the show! Pixie is the new way to do family management and life organization. It allows partners to organize and co-manage the mental load that goes into running family life.

A load of invisible, cognitive labor often falls onto one spouse. This was brought to light during the pandemic as working from home was normalized. Pixie bridges that gap with the “household” feature. Both partners can have all information and context to share the load.

Pixie is modern family management. Because it’s digital, it consolidates all information that was previously scattered across binders, planners, bins, sticky notes, and our mental pins.

The Reeves have been married for 7 years. With three kids at home, trying to correlate everyone’s schedules gets difficult. The Reeves needed an easy way to organize family appointments/ extra circulars.

“At home, you probably have lots of storage bins with important storage bins, a whiteboard to keep track of your family’s schedule. You [might] have tons of day planners that have to be thrown out year after year,” said Liz Reeves.

Pixie can organize covid vaccine documents, birth certificates, memberships, recipes, and more! Pixie has changed The Reeves’ life, and this app could do the same to your family!

If you would like more information Pixie, the app that organizes life visit:

Instagram- @try.pixie