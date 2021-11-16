Emily Oyler and Josh Skidmore of Weber School Foundation, joined Nicea on the show this morning to talk about the annual Christmas Tree Jubilee. The event has been going on for over three decades. Utahns look forward to going every year. Christmas tree auctions, food, Santa and more, it is a hit and is all for a great cause.

Oyler and Skidmore explained the goal of the Weber School Foundation. The mission is to raise funds to enhance educational goals and opportunities for their students. The event marks the beginning of Christmas festivities for Weber County and is held at the beautiful Ogden Eccles Conference Center. Proceeds from this magical event will help fund special needs adaptive equipment, field trips, STEM, fine arts, literacy, athletics, Leader in Me, Hope Squads and so much more.

It is a week-long event that is packed with fun activities for the whole family. They will have over 100 Christmas trees and wreaths that are donated, decorated, and available for purchase. They will be having a Gala Event with silent and live auction packages, a visit with Santa, and entertainment throughout the week provided by many of our talented school groups.

This year’s Christmas Tree Jubilee will be held November 22nd-26th. Find out more at Weber School Foundation on Facebook, @weberfoundation on Instagram, and on their website. foundation.wsd.net