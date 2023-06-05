Salt Lake City, UT – (Good Things Utah) – Humming Stayin’ Alive while in a cardiac crisis? The Chief Physician Executive for Optum and President of the American Heart Association Utah Board of Directors, Dr. Chad Bittner joins GTU to spread awareness for CPR Month with some strategies that might just save a life.

CPR is a critical skill to learn, especially in circumstances when you need it most. CPR, especially if performed immediately, could double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival. Hands-Only CPR is a technique that the American Heart Association recommends to increase the likelihood of people performing CPR in an emergency.

Dr. Bittner shared with us the technique of Hands-Only CPR. The two steps of Hands-Only CPR are to call 9-1-1 and push hard and fast in the center of the chest, use a familiar song, such a Stayin’ Alive by the Bee Gees or Crazy in Love by Beyoncé, to help you keep up the pace of 100-120 beats per minute.

For CPR Week, the American Heart Association and their Live Fierce Take Action sponsor Optum want everyone to make knowing CPR a part of your summer safety plan. To learn Hands-Only CPR, you can visit: www.heart.org/HandsOnlyCPR. Watch the instructional video and share it with the important people in your life.