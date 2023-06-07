Salt Lake City, UT – (Good Things Utah) – Make a difference in someone’s life by simply driving them to something important. Kay Koford, a Road to Recovery driver joined us in the studio today to shed some light on how vital it can be to help those with cancer get to the treatment they need.

Koford worked in healthcare for thirty-five years and retired as a hospital Vice President. In need of purpose during retirement, she became a Road to Recovery driver. It is a fulfilling volunteer program that allows you to connect with those with cancer and support them through their time of need.

The Road to Recovery Driver Volunteer Program relies on the kindness of volunteers to transport cancer patients to their life-saving treatments. For those who cannot drive themselves or have no other means of getting to treatment, volunteers donate their spare time and the use of their personal vehicle to give cancer patients in their community a much needed ride.

Transportation barriers is the #1 reason for missed cancer appointments, even the best treatment can’t work if the patient can’t get there. Help give back to the community with the American Cancer Society and join the Road to Recovery.

To learn how you can become a Road to Recovery driver, visit Cancer.org/drive or contact the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345.