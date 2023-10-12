SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – October 18th is World Menopause Day and this year’s theme is cardiovascular affects from menopause in women. Dr. Camille Moreno visited Good Things Utah to share important health information about the topic.

Heart disease, which refers to reduced blood flow and oxygen supply to the heart commonly because of cholesterol plaque buildup, is the #1 cause of death in American women, claiming more than 400,000 lives each year. In fact, this is interpreted as one woman dying every 80 seconds from heart disease.

The Factors Behind Cardiovascular Disease During Menopause:

· The menopause transition (MT) also known as perimenopause accelerates the risk for heart disease in women due to dynamic changes in hormones. Loss of estrogen in midlife women increases their risk of high blood pressure, insulin resistance, diabetes, cholesterol changes, and central weight gain or belly fat.

· There’s also a proven association that women who are bothered by hot flashes and night sweats also increase their risk of heart disease

· Woman-specific risk factors for heart disease that are not commonly known include premature menopause (menopause before the age of 40), having a history of gestational diabetes, high blood pressure during pregnancy, and having eclampsia

· The bottom line is estrogen is heart protective

Optimal Strategies for Women to Reduce the Risk of Cardiovascular Complications:

· You must see you healthcare provider regularly to have an individualized assessment of your risk factors for heart disease including screening for high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol

· Engage in regular physical activity

· Maintain a nutritious diet- mostly plants, less saturated fat and processed carbs

· Minimize stress levels

· Quit smoking

· Sleep well

· More than 70% of heart disease cases could be prevented with lifestyle changes alone

Some resources for more information on cardiovascular care: https://healthcare.utah.edu/cardiovascular/programs/cardiology

https://healthcare.utah.edu/the-scope/health-library/all/2016/01/seven-steps-healthier-heart

The University of Utah Health has a Midlife Women’s & Menopause Program

You can be seen in person or via telehealth to talk to a specialist about any questions or concerns about menopause in your life at any stage.

Meet with one of our cardiovascular specialists to learn about cardiovascular disease prevention

You will need a referral from your doctor to be seen

Website/Phone number https://healthcare.utah.edu/womens-health/midlife-care

801-213-2995

#WorldMenopauseDay

Sponsored by University of Utah Health.