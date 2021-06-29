The Advocates present: Live Hannah’s Hope

Chris Thresher with The Advocates joined Nicea on Good Things Utah today to present this week’s award for Community Advocate – Laura Warburton.

The Community Advocate for this week is Laura Warburton. She founded an organization called Live Hannah’s Hope to help spread awareness about suicide following her beautiful daughter’s suicide in 2014.

Live Hannah’s Hope exists to empower youth and reduce suicide through research, education, awareness, and advocacy. They identify and offer healthy spiritual, emotional, physical, and mental living practices needed to lead fulfilling productive lives; we provide programs for proper mental and behavioral health, and they identify emerging promising practices.

You can read more about Laura and Hannah’s story here.

