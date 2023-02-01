Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — It’s time now to highlight a member of our community who has demonstrated what being a true advocate is all about. Christopher Thresher from The Advocates joined us in the studio with this months nominee, Charlie Talcott.

When asking Christopher why it’s so important to highlight someone, he said, “Well, you know, Charlie is one of the most jovial men that I’ve had the pleasure to meet. Through experience, he’s learned the heartache and the turmoil that’s involved with addiction and addiction recovery. He’s dedicated over 30 years of his life now to helping people in our community recover from addiction. Now, he’s on the board of directors of the First Step House here in Salt Lake that helps people and places them in homes with beds so that they can have a place to live, but also have a place to recover as well.”

Charlie is a man with long-term recovery from addiction for the past 34 years. He got on the pattern of wanting to help others and it has made him so happy. Charlie was drawn to a group of servants that have set him on an amazing path of opportunities to get involved and join in to bring others to recovery. Charlie has had the opportunity to become a drug counselor and then he was able to work within the VA hospital for the last 20 years.

Charlie has had the privilege to touch many lives at work and continued to seek helping others in his spare time. One opportunity that came his way, as mentioned, was to be offered and accepted a position on the Board of Directors for First Step House. First Step House has a goal to have a past resident of treatment on the Board of Directors. He is a First Step House graduate class of 1989. Congratulations Charlie!

If you would like to make a donation towards the work Charlie is doing, all donations can be mailed to:

Attn: Development Department

440 South 500 East

Salt Lake City, UT 84102

To submit online donations, go to: firststephouse.org/donate or if you need an advocate, go to www.utahadvocates.com. Know someone that needs to be recognized? Head to abc4.com/gtu.

*Sponsored content.