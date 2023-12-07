SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Join The Advocates in spreading warmth and cheer this holiday season!

“Hugs for the Holidays,” a heartwarming clothing drive for the homeless. The Advocates’ offices in Ogden, American Fork, and Murray transform into donation havens where you can drop off blankets, coats, jackets, gloves, hats, and toiletries.

Be part of the giving spirit by donating at our Murray office on December 16th, 11 am-1 pm, with BOB FM hosting and giving away exciting prizes like a $500 Visa gift card, jewelry, and concert tickets.

Visit UtahAdvocates.com/blog for more details and help make a positive impact in the Salt Lake community.

Your generosity can genuinely make a difference!

For more information visit Utahadvocates.com

