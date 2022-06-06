- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – Simu Liu received the full makeover treatment for next year’s Barbie movie – and says it was a learning experience he’ll never forget. The Marvel actor, 33, revealed he waxed his entire body for the Warner Bros. film, calling it “one of the most painful experiences” of his life in his recent interview with The Independent. “Waxing has been an education to say the least,” Liu told the outlet. “It was one of the most painful experiences of my life. I have such a newfound admiration for the incredibly brave women who go through this on a monthly basis.” Liu stars in the movie alongside Margot Robbie, who plays the movie’s iconic doll character. Though the actor’s role in the movie remains unknown, the added information is leading fans to believe he’ll be portraying one of the Ken dolls.
- Plus, Season 4 of Stranger Things has Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” racing up the charts some 37 years after the song’s original release. It’s also prompted the somewhat reclusive English singer to issue a rare statement reacting to her 1985’s newfound popularity. In a new message posted to her official website, the 63-year-old Bush expresses her love for the Netflix show, which launched the first set of Season 4 episodes on May 27, with the second set to stream from July 1. Seeing her song back on the charts and trending worldwide, she says, has been “really exciting.” “You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of Stranger Things has recently been released on Netflix,” Bush writes in her first note to fans since Christmas 2021. “It features the song ‘Running Up That Hill’ which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show. I love it too!
- And let’s dive into dating! Dating’s already hard enough – You don’t need to make it tougher by creating obstacles. After your first date, your mind will have plenty of chances to imagine problems, fueled by whatever past traumas, insecurities, and attachment styles drive you. Heed the genuine red flags, but ignore the false ones; they might stop you from pursuing a relationship that could enrich your life and bring you a huge chunk of happiness. There’s a difference between cast-iron deal breakers and things, although annoying, that aren’t major issues. Issues you’d see as trivial if you could ignore your wheedling, perfectionist, inner voice.
- One: There’s No Spark.
- We don’t live in pastel-hued rom-coms where emotional fireworks explode with abandon. It’d be lovely and make life infinitely easier, but it’s rare. The opposite is often true.
- Two: They Don’t Tell You Everything About Themselves.
- I knew someone who stopped dating a woman because, on their 1st date, she didn’t disclose she’d cheated on her spouse 10 years earlier.
- Three: It was a Bad First Date.
- If you’ve never had a bad first date then you’re doing it wrong. It’s par for the course. They happen.
