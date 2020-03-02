The 70s are back in style

Buy, sell, trade? Pib’s Exchange does it all. From chic vintage clothing to costumes galore, this store most likely has whatever you’re looking for. This trending shop in Sugarhouse has been around since 1995.
Get cash for your gently used clothes! Currently, Pib’s Exchange is looking for the following:
- Vintage & 70s boho and western style.
- 80s, 90s, 2000s
- Sports wear
- Funky & unique
- Mom jeans
What brands does Pib’s Exchange buy?
- Vans/ Converse
- Adidas
- Free people
- Urban outfitters brands
- Patagonia
- Levi
- Carhartt
Not only does Pib’s Exchange buy, sell, and exchange clothing, you’ll also find a wide assortment of costumes at the shop. These costumes include:
- TV/movie characters
- DIY (used clothing, accessories, piecing together)
- Flappers/ prohibition 20’s
- Onezies/ animals
- Decades (60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, 2000s)
- Aliens
- Cowboys
- Festival wear
The best part is, you get a 20% discount for mentioning Good Things Utah when you shop. Visit pibsexchange.com for more details and find inspiration on their Facebook: @pibsexchange or Instagram: @pibs.exchange.