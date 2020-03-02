The 70s are back in style

Buy, sell, trade? Pib’s Exchange does it all. From chic vintage clothing to costumes galore, this store most likely has whatever you’re looking for. This trending shop in Sugarhouse has been around since 1995.

Get cash for your gently used clothes! Currently, Pib’s Exchange is looking for the following:

Vintage & 70s boho and western style.

80s, 90s, 2000s

Sports wear

Funky & unique

Mom jeans

What brands does Pib’s Exchange buy?

Vans/ Converse

Adidas

Free people

Urban outfitters brands

Patagonia

Levi

Carhartt

Not only does Pib’s Exchange buy, sell, and exchange clothing, you’ll also find a wide assortment of costumes at the shop. These costumes include:

TV/movie characters

DIY (used clothing, accessories, piecing together)

Flappers/ prohibition 20’s

Onezies/ animals

Decades (60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, 2000s)

Aliens

Cowboys

Festival wear

The best part is, you get a 20% discount for mentioning Good Things Utah when you shop. Visit pibsexchange.com for more details and find inspiration on their Facebook: @pibsexchange or Instagram: @pibs.exchange.