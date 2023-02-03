SALT LAKE CITY, UT (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Coming soon is season 5 of “A million little things”. After season four being full of many challenges, some being humorous and heartbreaking. It is time for a new chapter of this inspiring drama. “A million little things” is about a tight-knit circle of friends being shocked after a member of the group unexpectedly dies by suicide. The friends realize that they need to finally start living life as they cope with their loss. Today we were joined by James Roday Rodriguez (Gary Mendez) and Allison Miller (Maggie Bloom) to talk about what is coming up in the 5th season.

As the fifth and final season unfolds, we will watch through laughter and tears as this incredible journey concludes. Along the way, we will explore the depths of friendship, love, and sorrow as we bid this special family of friend’s goodbye, once again proving that friendship really is a million little things.

The season five premiere episode titled “the last dance,” will be premiering on Wednesday, February 8 from 10:00 to 11:00 p.m. on ABC.