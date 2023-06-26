SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- Taking care of your mind, body and soul has never been more important. Kate Strong, a life coach and self care advocate, joined us on the show today to discuss the 5 pillars of self care. These include:

Physical Mental Emotional Spiritual Social

Strong explains the importance of not putting ourselves on the back burners and how self-care is not selfish. Prioritizing self-care in your daily life will help you to improve all outside factors such as relationships, work and friendships. To learn more about how you can practice self-care, get involved in her courses and expertise’s, visit her website.