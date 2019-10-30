The 4 types of intimacy may surprise you

Today on Good Things Utah, Nicea was out sick so Deena Marie joined the table.

Reagan discussed the four types of intimacy and surprisingly only one includes touching (physical)! The other three are emotional, mental and spiritual.

Next, Surae shared a remix of the alphabet and why the internet is raging over it. Take a listen for yourself, it’ll ruin your childhood!

Then, do you ever eat alone? Deena Marie shared that it is the hottest new dining trend.

Lastly, Reagan shared why sleep is so important for weight loss!

We ended the show with the University that is banning clapping! Find out which one it is, here in the video.