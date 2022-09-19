- On Good Things Utah this morning – I discovered TikTok’s viral “three-word method” at a time when I needed it most. During the last few months, my closet has been in fashion purgatory. I’m overwhelmed by what I own, yet somehow can’t seem to find anything to wear. My Pinterest “inspo” boards are proving to be uninspiring, organizing my closet is a futile exercise, and buying new pieces to try to cobble together something that resembles personal style with a clear throughline isn’t working because, often, I gravitate toward pieces I admire but don’t necessarily get much use from. Popularized during summer 2022 by stylist Allison Bornstein, the three-word method serves as an abbreviated checklist of sorts for anyone who suffers from frequent fashion frustration. The method is remarkably simple in theory but extraordinary in its effectiveness: condense your personal style—wished or actual—into three words, no matter how disparate they might be from one another and no matter how silly you think the words are.
- And no one who has ever lived to see old age has also thwarted growing older. But with age comes the gift of wisdom, along with maybe a wrinkle or two. However, passing along that hard-earned knowledge isn’t always easy. After all, when we’re younger, the world seems to be much more simple. We are not yet fully aware that things never stop changing—trends that were once the “it” things will eventually become a source of embarrassment. Or worse … come back as “retro” or “nostalgic.” Ouch. That’s right, kids. Believe it or not, there will come a time when even Billie Eilish isn’t cool anymore! Of course, we’re not just talking about fashion or taste in music. Hopefully, we all expand our world view after our teenage years, growing more mature, grounded and less self-absorbed. That’s not always the case, of course, but that is the goal. Reddit user u/Slight_Weight asked folks to share things that teens today “are not ready to hear.” Honestly I expected to find cynical, snarky “kids today don’t know anything” type of comments. But on the contrary, a lot of it really was tough love. And truthfully, much of the advice isn’t age-specific. They’re just good “be a kind human” reminders all around. And then other answers were just plain funny.
- “Everything you do as a teenager will be cringe to your children.” – @divinetrackies
- “You won’t ‘feel’ different when you’re older, or have kids. You’ll just be you, it’s weird.” – @Poshspicer
- “Today’s eyebrows are yesterday’s clown makeup.” – @Lardinho
- “In 15 years you’re going to think the kids have gone too far and they’re going to think you’re old-fashioned.” – @neat_machine
- Plus, “Please advise.” If you use this phrase in your email or workplace messages, chances are the person who receives that message will feel annoyed when they read it. That’s the finding in a recent study by word game site WordFinder. The company combined data from Ahrefs and Google AdWords to find the most commonly used workplace phrases that feel passive-aggressive to those hearing or reading them. “Please advise” came out at the top of the list.
This phrase has a definite edge to it. It implies that you’re waiting for information or an answer to a question that the recipient should already have provided. If that is the case, a better approach would be simply to say that you need or would like an answer by a specific day or time.
- “Circling back.”
This is a phrase I see a lot in emails from people who are trying to pitch me stuff, along with “just following up,” which also made it onto WordFinder’s list of most-hated passive-aggressive phrases. Here’s the thing about circles. Once you start going around them, you never come to the end. So “circling back” suggests that the sender will keep sending follow-up messages, again and again, until they get a response. If that truly is your intention, you should say so and explain why. If not, choose different wording.
- “Friendly reminder.”
There’s just nothing friendly about “friendly reminder.” It’s a phrase most of us have seen on letters after we fail to pay our bills. Please don’t ever use this phrase.
- “Thanks in advance.”
I’ll confess that I sometimes use this phrase myself. It can be handy if you’re asking someone to do something, you know for sure that they will do it, and you want to thank them for their assistance without having to send a whole other email.
The 3-word method that will solve your fashion frustrations
