SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Being a grandparent is one of the best roles you can have, but it can be hard to find the right balance and knowing what boundaries need to be set to ensure for the right grandparenting. Today we were joined by Linda and Richard Eyre to talk about the 3 keys to effective grandparenting.

Linda and Richard have spent decades writing parenting books and now they have shifted to grandparenting books. They did this because they have transitioned themselves to being grandparents and they have discovered the right way to do things. Grandparenting can be hard because it is transitioning from being the main caretaker to being the support to the parents.

They have 3 keys that will ensure that your grandkids feel loved, but you aren’t stepping over the boundaries of the parents.

Coordinate with the parents – It’s important to support the parents and to not overstep their boundaries. So, they suggest having a monthly meeting with the parents to ask, “What do my grandkids and you guys need from me?” It will make it so that you know what is going on in their lives and what they need from you.

Have Grammy dates – A grammy date is where you go out to dinner with one or two of your grandkids and discuss their lives with them. It only must happen every few months or when you are in town to visit but it is extremely important.

Have an all about my grandkid’s ledger- it’s a notebook that every time you learn something about your grandkids you write down. You could bring this notebook on grammy dates. If they see you writing down what they say they will know that they are important to you, and you won’t forget the things they said.

If you want to learn more about grandparenting they are doing a course on it. You can choose if you want it for free or not. It is a perfect way to learn how to do grandparenting right. For more information check out their social media and website.