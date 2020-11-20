The 3 films we’re counting down to Thanksgiving with

Film critic Tony Toscano was in studio to give us three films we’re counting down for Thanksgiving!



Pieces of April (2003): On All VOD Services Starring Katie Holmes & Oliver Platt. Rated PG-13 A wayward daughter invites her dying mother and the rest of her estranged family to her apartment for Thanksgiving dinner.



Jim Henson’s Turkey Hollow (2015): Prime Video

Starring: Mary Steenburgen and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges – Rated PG

The Emmerson family heads to the quaint town of Turkey Hollow to visit Aunt Cly.

Tim and Annie quickly grow bored without the Internet, and soon try to track the howling hoodoo, an elusive monster the locals dismiss as a legend.



Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987): All VOD services

Starring: Steve Martin & John Candy – Rated R (TV Version is rated TV-14)

All Neal Page wants to do is to get home for Thanksgiving. His flight has been cancelled due to bad weather, so he decides on other means of transport. As well as bad travel luck, Neal is blessed with the presence of Del Griffith, shower curtain ring salesman and all-around blabbermouth who is never short of advice, conversation, bad jokes, or company.

Follow Tony Toscano on IG at @talkingtony and on Facebook at TV’sTalkingPictures