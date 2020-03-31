The 2020 Census is live. You matter. Be counted!

The 2020 Census is live and you can respond NOW! It happens only once every ten years and it impacts everyday life for Utahns. This is a great activity to do at home from your phone or computer while practicing social distancing. Be counted, you matter.

Why does it matter to Utahns?

Census data impacts life in Utah more than you may know. It plays a role in our education, roads, healthcare, and political representation. The outcome of the census can determine political representation down to the local level, including school boards and city councils. Infrastructure decisions like road repairs and public transit development, use information based on census counts. Public safety uses these numbers to guide decisions about service areas, fire stations, police precincts, and hospitals. The census impacts every part of life in Utah, so it’s important to be counted.

Who should be counted in your household?

EVERYONE. The census is based on where every individual in the United States lives on April 1st. All individuals in your household should be counted, including infants.

How can you complete the census?

For the first time, the census is available online, so you can do it from your cell phone or computer, which is the perfect activity right now while we are all practicing social distancing. It is also available over the phone or by mail in a wide variety of languages. It will vary on the size of your family, but the census can take as few as 5 minutes.

Where should you go for more information and take the census?

Visit Census Utah 2020 to learn more and take the census then share on social media using #CensusDone to help others do the same.

For or information on the census, check this out: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Syg4zqb0iCU&feature=emb_title

This story contains sponsored content.