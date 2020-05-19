The 20 dollar dress at Target that everyone needs

Baby animal days at American West Heritage Center is happening this weekend! The center has spent a lot of time working with the local health department, and putting the necessary safety protocols into place in order to create a socially distanced yet still personal experience.

It's a great excuse to put down the devices, get outside, and have a wonderful time with the babies. You'll be able to see chicks, pigs, calves, goats, horses and specialty animals like a baby zebra! There will be ive demos with locksmiths, mountain men, shooting power rifles, and more.

Tickets are being sold in half hour increments online to ensure guests have an enjoyable experience, while also ensuring their ability to be responsibly socially distanced from other groups. Baby animal days is happening Memorial Day weekend May, 22, 23, 25 from 10am-5pm.