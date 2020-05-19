The 20 dollar dress at Target that everyone needs

- On Good Things Utah today – We have help for grandparents everywhere today – the do’s and don’ts when it comes to talking to your grand kids. Plus, is it now safe to stay in hotels? We’ll tell you the changes they have made for your safety. And can’t get enough of slippers? We’ll show you the most popular spring styles and the hugely popular dress from Target that is supposed to fit every body type! And after 45 years of marriage, one wife says enough is enough. She’s making her husband make the bed and is documenting every single hilarious pillow placement. This will make you smile today.
- And at the end of the show, IKEA to the rescue when it comes to building a fort with your kids. The company has the DIY guides you need before you start construction. Hope you join us for a Tuesday edition of GTU.