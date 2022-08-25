Kim Del Grosso, co-owner and Artistic Director of Center stage performing arts studios in Orem joined us on the show today along with professional dancer Carter Williams to talk about the seventeenth annual Dancing Under the stars performing in Orem!



See top notch performers from Center Stage live in the two-day event August 26-27 at the Scera Shell, a beautiful outdoor all-ages venue. Stars in the show, include Alexis Warr Burton, Carter Williams, Ezra Sosa, Dancers from So You Think You Can Dance, the BYU Cougerette’s, all in award winning numbers!

Chris Osmond will also lend his vocals to the event. Expect to enjoy ballroom, jazz, tap, and more!



Tickets and more at Scera.org and centerstageutah.com