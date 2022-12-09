Instead of the 12 days of Christmas try 12 days of your kid’s stories. We were joined by Alisa Van Langeveld to teach a little tip for helping your kids understand the world around them. Sometimes the feelings your young kids are having are too abstract for them to understand and the best way to make them understand is to give them an example of how they were able to accomplish or overcome that feeling. This could be stories of their struggles, successes, and even the boring everyday stories. But it will help them understand themselves better and the world around them.

Try this by telling them a struggle they had and telling them this is how you accomplished it and made your day better it will make them realize how to reuse the same skills to make their life better. For more from Alisa check out her social media and website.

Instagram: @10minutestogether

