Thanksgiving treats that aren’t good for your dog

Good Things Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our GTU Newsletter and Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!
  • On Good Things Utah today – Turkey is delicious but possibly not for your dog. We’ll tell you about all the goodies on your Thanksgiving table that should not end up in your dog’s mouth.
  • Plus, we have the list of winners from the American Music Awards last night that aired right here on ABC, we’ll tell you which huge star opened the show and the musical performances that were absolutely show stopping.
  • If you were watching Netflix over the weekend, the odds are you tuned into this season of The Crown. Now Princess Diana’s brother is speaking out about how Diana is portrayed on the fictional series. And he wants to remind everyone that the show is not “historical”. We’ll tell you what he saying on a Monday edition of GTU.
Nicea DeGering
Nicea DeGering
Nicea loves morning television in Utah! A self-proclaimed “night person,“ she has been getting up and hopping onto the Good Things Utah set for over a decade now.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Politics

More Politics

Good Things Utah Sponsors