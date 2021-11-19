Thanksgiving travel tips and how to show your kids you love them

- On GTU this morning – It’s shaping up to be a busy year for holiday travel. Ahead of Thanksgiving next week, experts are warning that people should prepare for higher prices and longer wait times. AAA estimates more than 53 million Americans are expected to travel for the holiday, marking a 13% increase from last year. NBC’s Kerry Sanders spoke to experts in the travel industry for some advice on how to make sure you get to enjoy your holiday celebrations. And the first tip is: Make a plan in advance. No matter how you’re traveling, it can’t hurt to do some research.
- Plus, less than two weeks into the effort to vaccinate children between the ages of 5 and 11, the White House is seeing encouraging uptake statistics for this youngest cohort, according to internal Biden administration figures shared with Yahoo News, with more than 2.5 million already partially vaccinated. “At least 2.6 million children are on their way to being protected from COVID-19, thanks to the president’s efforts to prepare an entirely new infrastructure to reach parents and their children where they are with vaccines,” a White House official told Yahoo News. “With our kids’ program just hitting full strength 10 days ago, we are already seeing that our effective rollout is helping parents and families across the country breathe giant sighs of relief.”
- And Deena shares easy ways to show your kids you really love them (beyond simply saying it)
- Listen to them
- Ask them for their opinion
- Hug them
- Cook or order their favorite meal
- Set aside one-on-one time with your kids
- And at the end of the show – Could your diet be affecting your mental health? If you want to feel happier and less stressed, here's what to eat and what to limit, according to science. Let's face it: There's a lot in life you can't control. However, to the degree that you have access to healthy foods, you can take charge of what you eat to influence your happiness and mental wellness. Numerous studies confirm that dietary factors can shift your mood — for better or worse. So, if you're languishing, here are some foods that may help, as well as a few things to watch out for. Eat on the bright side. Research shows that fruit and veggie intake is tied to happiness levels. For example, one study found that on days people had higher intakes of fruits and veggies, they had better mental wellness compared to the days they said they ate less of these foods. Plus, when they ate healthier one day, happiness carried over into the next day, even if they weren't eating as well. For more helpful tips click here: https://www.today.com/health/do-you-want-feel-happier-here-s-what-foods-eat-t239008