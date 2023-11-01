SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Rob Adams, founder of Thanksgiving Heroes, grew up in South Texas as the eldest of six children. Despite facing the challenges of poverty, he remembers his childhood as a happy one. He cherished school not just for education but because it guaranteed him a meal. Adams’s vision for Thanksgiving Heroes stemmed from his childhood experiences and a transformative act of kindness. At the age of eleven, he was welcomed into the home of the Christianson family during Christmas, sparking his desire to pay forward such generosity.

Years later, when his mother faced a brain cancer diagnosis, she urged to pursue his dream of helping others. Encouraged and inspired, Adams rallied support from friends, family, and the community. In the first year of Thanksgiving Heroes, they fed 755 families, far surpassing their initial goal. This initiative fostered a sense of community and reminded people of the power of strangers helping strangers, reinforcing that kindness is easily passed forward. Now, six years on, the foundation continues to thrive, having fed thousands of families and inspiring ongoing acts of goodwill.

Did you know that 1 in 10 Utah residents faces food insecurity each day? Thanksgiving Heroes firmly believes that this is an unacceptable reality and invites you to join in making a positive impact and help bring hope to families in need this holiday season.

This year, their goal is to provide meal kits to over 3,000 families. However, the efforts go beyond the meals themselves; Thanksgiving Heroes is about instilling hope and fostering a sense of community. Thanksgiving’s Heroes strongly believes in making a meaningful difference and creating opportunities for families to volunteer and give back.

In 2023, Thanksgiving Heroes is fortunate to have the support of more than 1,000 community volunteers who are dedicated to spreading love and support to those in need. It takes a collective effort to make this happen, and Thanksgiving Heroes would be honored to have you as part of its cause.

Here are several ways you can get involved and make a difference:

Donate Monetarily: It takes over $250,000 to curate the large volume of food required to help these families. Volunteer to Deliver Meals: Join volunteers in delivering meals to families in need and show your commitment to the community. Nominate a Family in Need: If you know of a family struggling during this holiday season, Thanksgiving Herores wants to make their holiday special. Help Spread the Mission of Thanksgiving Heroes: Share the Thanksgiving Heroes story and inspire others to join the movement, together we can collectively make a lasting impact.

Your support can be the beacon of hope for families in need, and together, we can create a brighter holiday season for those who need it most. Thanksgiving Heroes believes that it’s not just about the food; it’s about the hope and the sense of community that Thanksgiving Heroes brings.

If you’re interested in getting involved or have any questions, please feel free to reach out at info@thanksgivingsheroes.org or visit slc.thanksgivingdheroes.org for more information.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Nominate a Community Advocate here.

Visit The Advocates Injury Attorneys online for more information about their legal services and support of other community advocates.

Sponsored by The Advocates Injury Attorneys.