SALT LAKE, UT – Sometimes Thanksgiving can get a little boring and sometimes you just play a little game to lighten up the room and make it an enjoyable experience for everyone. Also, games are a great way to build relationships with family members. Today we were joined Andrea Wilde founder of small business “LIVE BIG, little girl” to learn some games to play. These games are all minute to win it games, you can even go the extra mile and call it “Hunger games.” The games are, Thanksgiving: candy corn transfer, reverse traffic yam, and feather float. Deena and Bree played reverse traffic yam with Andrea Wilde and Lindy Davies. For the instructions for all the minute to win it games go to the link in her Instagram bio.

LIVE BIG, little girl is a business offered to women entrepreneurs to align their life and their business. They focus on the four pillars of wealth: health, relationships, time, and financial. These pillars are the perfect recipe to enjoy your life. They have different courses, one on one coaching, and travel experiences. They are a great opportunity to take if you have just moved or are just looking for some friends in the area. She is doing a $100 giveaway to someone you are grateful for. DM her someone you would like to nominate, and she’ll choose someone tomorrow morning at 9am. For more information check out her social media and website.

Instagram: @livebig.littlegirl

Website: Livebiglittlegirl.com