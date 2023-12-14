- On Good Things Utah this morning – Did your package from Amazon arrive safely and on time during the busy holiday season? For your appreciation, your delivery driver can now receive a $5 tip from Amazon. The company announced the return of the holiday promotion to tip drivers Tuesday. The program started in 2022 and has now begun for 2023 as a simple way to say thank you to drivers.
- There are two ways customers can take advantage of the program:
- Customers can say “Alexa, thank my driver” to their Amazon Alexa device.
- Customers can search “thank my driver” on Amazon’s website or on the Amazon mobile shopping app.
- There are two ways customers can take advantage of the program:
- The driver who completed the customer’s most recent delivery will be notified of their appreciation, and Amazon says the first 2 million thank-yous will also send $5 to the driver at no cost to the customer. Appreciation can continue after the holiday season Even after the 2 million thank-yous and $5 tips have been given out, customers can continue to thank their drivers year-round with the feature, and drivers will be able to see the number of times they are thanked within their app. Who doesn’t love a thank-you?
- Also on the show today, Netflix has just released it’s list of our favorite shows in the “What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report”. This comes after the company launched it’s weekly Top 10 and Most Popular lists in 2021. According to Netflix, “What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement” will be a comprehensive report of what people have watched on the streaming service over a six month period (from January to June, and July to December). It will also include hours viewed for every show or movie — original and licensed — that is watched for over 50,000 hours and rounded up to 100,000 hours viewed, as well as if the title was available globally. “In total, this report covers more than 18,000 titles, representing 99% of all viewing on Netflix, and nearly 100 billion hours viewed,” the press release states. So what did people watch from January to June of 2023? Here’s the top ten:
- “The Night Agent” Season One
- “Ginny & Georgia” Season Two
- “The Glory” Season One
- “Wednesday” Season One
- “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”
- “You” Season Four
- “La Reina del Sur” Season Three
- “Outer Banks” Season Three
- “Ginny & Georgia Season One
- “Fubar” Season One.
- We hope you tune in for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on Good Things Utah!
Thank your Amazon driver and Netflix shares it’s most watched shows in 2023
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now