Thank Mom for all she’s done with sweets from a local chocolatier

You can never go wrong with gifting handmade, dark and delicious chocolates! And since Mother’s Day is just around the corner, we had to meet Scott Davis, owner and president of company Native Bean, which began in Springville.

He shared the story of how his company came to be. Just two years ago, Scott was working on film sets as a special effects artist. On a day off as he perused a bookstore, he stumbled upon a book that would inspire him to try his hand at creating his very own chocolate!

The beans used come from Belize, Ecuador, and Madagascar, and offer various flavors. The dark chocolate offers health benefits, and listening to Scott talk details, our mouths are watering!

The Native Bean ships only through Utah, and shipping is free with an order of five bars or more. Find The Native Bean online, IG, and FB.