SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Pass on all the noodle carbs and give this vegetable based recipe a try.

Thai Zucchini Zoodle Salad

Recipe by Chef Freyka adapted from PHAIDON Thailand Cookbook

Serves 4

Ingredients:

2-3 cups Zucchini Zoodle

1 clove Fresh garlic Minced

2 small Thai Bird Eye chilies To taste/substitute Thai Kitchen Roasted Red Chili Paste, Mild

¾ Tbsp. Sugar

1 Tbsp. Fish sauce Red Boat

1 tsp. Tamarind paste

1/2 each Fresh lime, juiced to taste

1/2 cup Green beans Cut French style / blanch/chill in ice water/drain and dry

2 Tbsp. Roasted salted peanuts Extra for garnish /coarsely chopped

4 Tbsp. Chopped cilantro Optional garnish

1 large Roma tomato 1/2 inch julienned /seeded

Directions:

Place zoodles in a large bowl, set aside. With a mortar and pestle, grind garlic, Thai chilies. Add a pinch of salt. (It will help combine things better with the pestle). Grind until it looks a little pasty. Add sugar, fish sauce, tamarind juice, and lime juice. Stir to combine. Set dressing aside. Add the green beans, peanuts, tomatoes, and cilantro over the zoodles. Add the dressing and toss with your hands. Adjust seasoning, if more salt is needed, add a bit more fish sauce. Sprinkle with some extra cilantro and extra roasted peanuts. For serving.

