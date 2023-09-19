SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Pass on all the noodle carbs and give this vegetable based recipe a try.
Thai Zucchini Zoodle Salad
Recipe by Chef Freyka adapted from PHAIDON Thailand Cookbook
Serves 4
Ingredients:
2-3 cups Zucchini Zoodle
1 clove Fresh garlic Minced
2 small Thai Bird Eye chilies To taste/substitute Thai Kitchen Roasted Red Chili Paste, Mild
¾ Tbsp. Sugar
1 Tbsp. Fish sauce Red Boat
1 tsp. Tamarind paste
1/2 each Fresh lime, juiced to taste
1/2 cup Green beans Cut French style / blanch/chill in ice water/drain and dry
2 Tbsp. Roasted salted peanuts Extra for garnish /coarsely chopped
4 Tbsp. Chopped cilantro Optional garnish
1 large Roma tomato 1/2 inch julienned /seeded
Directions:
- Place zoodles in a large bowl, set aside.
- With a mortar and pestle, grind garlic, Thai chilies. Add a pinch of salt. (It will help combine things better with the pestle). Grind until it looks a little pasty.
- Add sugar, fish sauce, tamarind juice, and lime juice. Stir to combine. Set dressing aside.
- Add the green beans, peanuts, tomatoes, and cilantro over the zoodles. Add the dressing and toss with your hands. Adjust seasoning, if more salt is needed, add a bit more fish sauce.
- Sprinkle with some extra cilantro and extra roasted peanuts. For serving.
