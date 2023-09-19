SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Pass on all the noodle carbs and give this vegetable based recipe a try.

Thai Zucchini Zoodle Salad
Recipe by Chef Freyka adapted from PHAIDON Thailand Cookbook
Serves 4 
Ingredients: 
2-3 cups  Zucchini Zoodle
1 clove Fresh garlic  Minced 
 2 small Thai Bird Eye chilies  To taste/substitute Thai Kitchen Roasted Red Chili Paste, Mild
¾ Tbsp. Sugar   
1  Tbsp. Fish sauce    Red Boat
1  tsp. Tamarind paste   
1/2  each Fresh lime, juiced to taste
1/2  cup  Green beans   Cut French style / blanch/chill in ice water/drain and dry
2 Tbsp. Roasted salted peanuts  Extra for garnish /coarsely chopped
4 Tbsp. Chopped cilantro Optional garnish
1 large  Roma tomato  1/2 inch julienned /seeded

Directions: 

  1. Place zoodles in a large bowl, set aside.
  2. With a mortar and pestle, grind garlic, Thai chilies. Add a pinch of salt. (It will help combine things better with the pestle). Grind until it looks a little pasty.
  3. Add sugar, fish sauce, tamarind juice, and lime juice. Stir to combine. Set dressing aside.
  4. Add the green beans, peanuts, tomatoes, and cilantro over the zoodles. Add the dressing and toss with your hands. Adjust seasoning, if more salt is needed, add a bit more fish sauce.
  5. Sprinkle with some extra cilantro and extra roasted peanuts. For serving.
Harmons-Thai-Zucchini-Zoodle-Salad-Download

Shop Harmons Online and Find a Location Near You.

Sponsored by Harmons Neighborhood Grocer.