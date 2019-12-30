Live Now
Thai Chicken Salad

Kendra Nani joined us in the kitchen to get us in perfect shape for the new year. Her favorite cookbook is ‘Our Best Bites,’ which has simple but delicious recipes like this Thai chicken salad.

Thai Chicken Salad by Our Best Bites

Salad:

  • 1 cup coleslaw cabbage mix
  • 1 cup cooked; shredded chicken
  • 1 green onion, chopped
  • 1/4 cup edamame
  • 2 Tbsp chopped cilantro
  • 1/4 cup diced cucumber
  • 1/4 cup diced celery
  • 1 Tbsp chopped cashews or peanuts

Dressing:

  • 1 tsp creamy peanut butter
  • 1 tsp honey
  • 1 tsp olive oil
  • 1 Tbsp rice vinegar
  • 1 tsp low sodium soy sauce
  • Lime wedge

Directions:

  1. In large bowl combine all salad ingredients
  2. In a small bowl whisk together dressing ingredients. Toss dressing with salad.
  3. Top with chopped nut and a squeeze of lime juice.

Keep up with Kendra on Instagram: @kendranani .

