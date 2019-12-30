Thai Chicken Salad

Happy New Year's Eve Eve! Today on the show, we chatted about gifts. You know, the gifts that you DIDN'T like or want. What do you do? Well, first of all you don't tell that person. You absolutely try to exchange it. You fib if the person ask you about it. Then, you throw it in a box for re-gifting at some point. Just be grateful you were thought of.

Ali talked about the trends of the last 10 years. There were a lot of netfix streamings going on, smart phones and instagram. Influencers were a big deal, as well as the legalization of same sex marriage. What does 2020 hold? We will have to wait and see.