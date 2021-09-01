Charlotte Hancey completely owned our kitchen today while she made Thai Chicken Pasta. This semi-homemade dish is bursting with flavor and on the table in 30 minutes.
Thai Chicken Pasta
Ingredients
-3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cubed or sliced into strips
-1 teaspoon garlic powder
-1 teaspoon onion powder
-½ teaspoon ground ginger
-½ teaspoon salt
-Freshly ground black pepper to taste
-1 ½ cups carrots, sliced into matchsticks
-1 bunch of green onions, sliced
-12-16 oz prepared Thai peanut sauce
-½ cup cilantro, chopped
-¼ cup basil, sliced (Thai or traditional)
-¾ cup dry roasted peanuts, chopped
-16 oz linguine
-1 tablespoon olive oil
Directions
- Cook linguine according to package directions.
- Place chicken in a medium-sized bowl then add garlic powder, onion powder, ginger, salt, and pepper. Toss to combine.
- Heat a large skillet to medium-high. Add olive oil. Add chicken to the pan and cook for 5 minutes. Add carrots and green onions to the pan then continue cooking until chicken is cooked through, about 5-7 minutes.
- Add peanut sauce to chicken then stir to combine. Continue cooking for a few minutes until sauce is simmering. Add cilantro and cooked noodles. Toss to combine. Serve with peanuts sprinkled on top.
*Note: If the noodles seem a little dry after combining them with the sauce, add ¼-½ cup of water to the pan and warm through.
