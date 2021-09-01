Thai Chicken Pasta

Charlotte Hancey completely owned our kitchen today while she made Thai Chicken Pasta. This semi-homemade dish is bursting with flavor and on the table in 30 minutes. 

Ingredients

-3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cubed or sliced into strips

-1 teaspoon garlic powder

-1 teaspoon onion powder

-½ teaspoon ground ginger

-½ teaspoon salt

-Freshly ground black pepper to taste

-1 ½ cups carrots, sliced into matchsticks

-1 bunch of green onions, sliced

-12-16 oz prepared Thai peanut sauce

-½ cup cilantro, chopped

-¼ cup basil, sliced (Thai or traditional)

-¾ cup dry roasted peanuts, chopped

-16 oz linguine

-1 tablespoon olive oil

Directions

  1. Cook linguine according to package directions.
  2. Place chicken in a medium-sized bowl then add garlic powder, onion powder, ginger, salt, and pepper. Toss to combine.
  3. Heat a large skillet to medium-high. Add olive oil. Add chicken to the pan and cook for 5 minutes. Add carrots and green onions to the pan then continue cooking until chicken is cooked through, about 5-7 minutes.
  4. Add peanut sauce to chicken then stir to combine. Continue cooking for a few minutes until sauce is simmering. Add cilantro and cooked noodles. Toss to combine. Serve with peanuts sprinkled on top.

*Note: If the noodles seem a little dry after combining them with the sauce, add ¼-½ cup of water to the pan and warm through.

