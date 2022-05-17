(Good Things Utah) Jason and Chan with Coco Wok Thai Cuisine are showing some tips and tricks on how to make Thai Arancini Balls and Rice Balls. Make sure you watch the video to get help on how to complete these delicious treats for home!
Ingredients for Thai Arancini Balls:
- Massaman sauce
- Massaman paste 83g
- Coconut cream 750g
- Water 280g
- Tamarind paste 40 ml
- Cinnamon stick 1 stick
- Star anise 2
- Plam sugar 83g
- Fish sauce 1/2 cup
- Chicken broth powder 1/2 cup
Ingredients for Rice Balls:
- Sticky rice 500g
- Curry powder 1 teaspoon
- Turmeric powder 1 teaspoon
- Yellow Food color 1 teaspoon
- 3 whole Egg
- Bread crumbs 200g
- Mozzarella 200g
