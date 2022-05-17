(Good Things Utah) Jason and Chan with Coco Wok Thai Cuisine are showing some tips and tricks on how to make Thai Arancini Balls and Rice Balls. Make sure you watch the video to get help on how to complete these delicious treats for home!

Ingredients for Thai Arancini Balls:

Massaman sauce

Massaman paste 83g

Coconut cream 750g

Water 280g

Tamarind paste 40 ml

Cinnamon stick 1 stick

Star anise 2

Plam sugar 83g

Fish sauce 1/2 cup

Chicken broth powder 1/2 cup

Ingredients for Rice Balls:

Sticky rice 500g

Curry powder 1 teaspoon

Turmeric powder 1 teaspoon

Yellow Food color 1 teaspoon

3 whole Egg

Bread crumbs 200g

Mozzarella 200g

