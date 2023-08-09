SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Breath in the fresh air of the beautiful Grand Teton destination. Crystal Borup, Co-Founder and Co-Director of the Teton Yoga Festival, joined us on the show to share about the first ever Teton Yoga Festival happening this September 8-10th.

It will include yoga classes, workshops, lectures, talks, music and dance! A percentage of the proceeds will go to support Mountain Roots Education, a local non profit that focuses on bringing gardens and greenhouses into our local schools, and educating the community on sustainable living.

The event will feature almost 30 teachers, over 50 offerings (classes, workshops, etc), multiple vendors, a pop up cafe, and wellness Services (massage, reiki, readings, etc). It is a retreat setting taking place at Moose Creek Ranch, a stunning ranch nestled in the forest in Victor, ID, 20 miles from Jackson, WY.

Their mission is to honor the true nature of yoga, which is union. All offerings have been chosen to give participants the opportunity for a deep transformational experience of union with the planet, each other, and the source that connects us all.

For more information visit:

Keep in touch with Crystal at www.crystalborup.com and on Instagram @crystalborup/ and Facebook @alignwithyoursoul/