Testing the viral egg sandwich hack

This hack has gone viral, and today we’re testing it out to see if it lives up to the hype! If you haven’t seen this egg sandwich trick, it’s an awesome idea to whip up the tasty breakfast treat in one pan. The sandwich is made with egg, butter and bread (ham and cheese are optional additions), with all ingredients cooked on the one pan.

To begin, put butter in a hot pan. Practice your flipping skills! Crack those eggs into the pan, then dip your slices of bread right in. Turn them over and lay them next to each other. As eggs cook, flip over again. Add ham, cheese, veggies, etc. Make the filling by turning the eggs onto the bread. Flip and put together, making the sandwich. Yum.

Was Surae’s attempt an epic fail, or epic win? Just watch and see. Oh my. Will you be giving it a try?

We also debate the right way to cut a sandwich. Traingle fans, you’re winning!