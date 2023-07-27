SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Stephanie Cuadra, founder of Terrestrial Wine Imports, joined host Deena to share information regarding The Masterclass Utah Summer Series: Food and Wine on Common Ground.

After the successful 2018 and 2019 Masterclasses, the event was unfortunately suspended during the pandemic. Throughout history, grapevines mirror the movement of people, and wine provides a constructive paradigm shift where the focus of social discourse moves from diversity to kinship.

The Masterclass Utah Event is back, and will be held at Pago on Main on Sunday, July 30. For more information visit their website and don’t forget to follow them on Instagram!