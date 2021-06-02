Tennis star Naomi Osaka sparks mental health discussion

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – Tennis ace Naomi Osaka has opened the door to a much-needed discussion about mental health. Mental Health Awareness month ended Monday, ironically at the same time international tennis star Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open, citing her struggles with depression and her desire to no longer confront potentially troubling questions at news conferences. We’ll tell you why other athletes are jumping to her defense.
- Plus, country superstar Dolly Parton just spoke with Wall Street Journal Magazine in an interview published Monday that explains everything, from her makeup routine to what she won’t wear even in lockdown — and, of course, her legendary rise-and-shine time of 3 in the morning. Yep, 3 in the morning. “Even when I’m working late on shows and concerts, I can wake up early,” she said. “I just don’t require a lot of sleep!” We’ll tell you what Dolly eats for breakfast every day after that super early wake up call.
- And at the end of the show, it’s Pride Month! If you would like to celebrate, we have a list of companies that are helping you with special collaborations. If you’d like to read the entire article click here: https://www.goodmorningamerica.com/style/story/17-brands-supporting-lgbtq-pride-style-77817097 We hope you join us for a busy Wednesday of Hot Topics on GTU.