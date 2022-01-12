Temporary care for pets with owners going through a crisis

Kimo Pokini, Director of Development/Co-Founder of Ruff Haven Crisis Sheltering, is here in the studio sharing what this unique shelter has to offer.

Ruff Haven Crisis Sheltering is Utah’s first and only organization dedicated to providing temporary care and sheltering to the pets of people experiencing a crisis or hardship. The main goal is to keep pets with their owners.

The shelter provides up to 60-90 days of sheltering via boarding facility, as well as private foster homes. Other pet retention services include grooming, quarterly community vaccination clinics, payment of pet-related housing fees, and veterinary outreaches to the unsheltered community.

The shelter has a joint advocacy effort with the Humane Society of Utah to pass the “Safe Pets, Safe People” bill, sponsored by Representative Angela Romero. All services are completely free, as they are an all-volunteer organization operating on donations

Pokini brought dog, Wren and kitty Scar, on set and everyone was swooning. Donations can be made at ruffhaven.org and viewers can find more information on social media.

IG instagram.com/ruffhaven_

FB https://www.facebook.com/ruffhavencrisissheltering,