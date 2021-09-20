Television’s big night did not disappoint and Dune dominates the box office

- On Good Things Utah this morning – It was a huge night for television on Sunday. “The Crown” and “The Queen’s Gambit” were the big winners at the 73rd Emmy Awards, with each series earning 11 awards. “Saturday Night Live” followed behind with eight Emmys, and “Ted Lasso” and “The Mandalorian” won seven apiece. During Sunday’s telecast, “The Crown” won the outstanding drama series award, “Ted Lasso” took home the outstanding comedy award and “The Queen’s Gambit” received the Emmy for outstanding limited or anthology series. We have a list of all the winners and the show stopping red carpet fashion from last night.
- Plus, from television to movies – Warner Bros/Legendary’s Dune has surpassed expectations, making $36.8M at the international box office from just 24 markets in early release. The Denis Villeneuve-directed sci-fi epic was the top movie overseas this weekend, coming in with No. 1s in virtually all openings. We’ll share what other movies made the top five at the box office over the weekend.
- And Chris Rock has revealed that he’s tested positive for COVID-19, and is using his diagnosis to encourage others to get vaccinated. In a tweet posted on Sunday, the 56-year-old comedian told fans that he “just found out I have COVID.” The former Saturday Night Live star added, “Trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated.” Comedian David Allen Grier, with whom Rock worked during his run as a special guest star on In Living Color in the early ’90s, was among those sending well wishes. Though the star didn’t clarify if he has the Delta variant, he is fully vaccinated.
- At the end of the show, it’s not unusual to, every now and then, find a fallen eyelash on your cheek, make a wish, right? But if you’re noticing them more frequently or seeing several at a time, you may find yourself wishing for answers as to why your lashes are falling out. Like the hair on our heads, the little hairs that frame our eyes go through phases of growth, rest, and shedding. But when eyelash shedding becomes more pronounced, it can be very disconcerting, especially if you’re not sure why it’s happening. “Missing eyelashes can be a sign of internal or external causes, such as autoimmune disease or trauma,” says Heidi Prather, a board-certified dermatologist in Austin, Texas. “Loss of eyelashes should be assessed by a board-certified dermatologist either in-person or by telehealth to rule out any treatable causes.” We share the reasons you could be losing more lashes than normal – Hope you join us this morning for a fun episode of GTU on a Monday.