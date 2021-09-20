Television’s big night did not disappoint and Dune dominates the box office

(NEXSTAR) – Fall has brought anxiety for parents and students across the country as children return to the classroom without the protections of a COVID-19 vaccine, but the option to get children as young as five fully vaccinated may not be far away.

On Monday, Pfizer said it's prepared to seek emergency authorization for children ages 5 to 12. That's the same clearance that allowed millions of adult Americans to opt for injections in the winter and spring.