Teenage influencer starts a custom ring business

Brand Pierre has a nice ring to it! One thing is true, Pierce Woodward is making a name for himself in the fashion industry. The teenage fashion designer started his business during the pandemic and has sold 22,000 rings on social media in the last year. Pierce joined us on the show to share how he did it and showcase some of his unique designs.

His love for sharing fashion ideas online attracted an audience of over 1.6 million followers on TikTok and over 140,000 Instagram followers in 18 months. During this time, top modeling agency Wilhelmina International took notice and signed Pierce to an exclusive three-year modeling contract.

This gave Pierce a platform to start a business. He uses spoons, forks, and coins with unique designs to curate each ring. The demand for his customized rings stems from Pierce’s engagement on social media. When he began using Instagram Reels, he increased his followers by 40 percent and saw a 7-fold increase in sales from Facebook Ads. Brand Pierre was able to cross over the seven figures mark in its first year.

To get one of these rings on your finger, follow along on social media and order online.

