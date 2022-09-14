Utah County Teenage sisters Sophie and Nora Wood came to GTU to share their new fashion line. The sisters impressively started Hello Mod in 2020 and are currently ages 16 and 18. The brand is size inclusive with a festive and feminine flair. Inspired by their parents who were both entrepreneurs, the sisters wanted to continue the family tradition of creating their own business and being their own bosses.

The girls started an elevated lemonade stand in their younger years and loved it. Their mother suggested they start a business with their passion, fashion. “We want to put out clothes for everybody.” said Wood. Their clothing is stylish with the younger crowds in mind, but also something that anyone can pull off. Their upcoming fall line includes white overalls, checked print tops, wide legged jeans, puffer vests, and vegan leather pants.

hellomodclothing.com

Instagram: @hellomodclothing