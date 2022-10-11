Local Utah teen, Emily Erickson came to GTU to talk about her book ‘The Art of the A’, which helps students be successful during their high school career. Erickson was inspired to write the book as there was a lack of books written from a high school student’s perspective.

Erickson is a 2021 graduate from Alta High school had maintained a GPA of 4.0 while being enrolled in 14 AP classes. She managed to get a good night’s sleep each night and was heavily involved in several extra-curricular activities. Currently a sophomore at University of Utah, Erickson believes that A’s are possible for anyone, not only people who are geniuses or study all night or have a lack of sleep. Ultimately, she wrote the book to share with students to be successful.





‘The Art of the A’ is available for purchase on Amazon Books.