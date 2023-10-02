A day of TED talks is about to take place right here in SLC. TED Stands for Technology Entertainment and Design, the X stands for Independently Organized TED events. If you’ve never attended a local TEDx event, this is your chance to experience something truly special.

Marj Desius Empire tells us the TEDx Midvale theme is, Breaking Barriers. Expect a diverse line up of speakers who will be sharing ideas that break barriers around education, health, music, and more. Entertainment will be contemporary dancer Chelsey Carlson with a special piece of music, as seen on America Got Talent, World of Dance, and is a former Utah jazz Dancer.

Originally from Haiti, Marj came to Utah in 2012. She tells us the story of how she turned her pain into power, “I love people, and hosting events because to give others a platform to create, express, share, heal, or connect. I understand the transformational power of community, I know what it has done for me.”

TEDx Midvale happens October 25th at Zions Bank Tech Campus in Midvale.

