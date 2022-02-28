- On Good Things Utah this morning – With the untelevised and controversy-plagued Golden Globes behind us and a slimmed-down Academy Awards on the horizon, the Screen Actors Guild Awards might just be the most uncomplicated stop this awards season. Returning to an in-person ceremony after last year’s completely virtual pretaped special, the 28th annual show brought some of Hollywood’s biggest (and vaccinated) stars under one roof to honor work across film and television on Sunday night. Airing live from Santa Monica Airport’s Barker Hanger, the SAGs saw “CODA,” the big-hearted coming of age dramedy from Sian Heder, triumph in the Outstanding Performance by a Cast race. The moving Apple TV+ film centered around a hearing teenager from a deaf family beat out “Don’t Look Up,” “Belfast,” “King Richard” and “House of Gucci,” which led the nominations heading into the ceremony. Earlier in the evening, “CODA” landed another historic win, with Troy Kotsur becoming the first deaf actor to win an award at the event, taking home the best supporting actor trophy over Ben Affleck, Bradley Cooper Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jared Leto.
- And on a more serious not, Thursday, Feb. 24, Russia began its attack on Ukraine. With heavy casualties expected on both sides, you might be wondering how you can help. Here is a list of United States-based charities that will put your money to good use, based on information from their websites. Here are organizations you can support: Global Giving Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund. The Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund by Global Giving sprung into action once Russia declared war on Ukraine earlier this week. According to the organization’s official website, your donation will help “affected communities in Ukraine, with a focus on the most vulnerable, including children, who need access to food, medical services, and psychosocial support.” International Rescue Committee. As the conflict in Ukraine escalates, the International Rescue Committee is getting ready to prepare for the worst. Right now, it is mobilizing resources to aid the people in Ukraine who were forced to flee their homes. For more reputable charities, tune in or click here: https://www.today.com/news/news/5-verified-charities-working-help-ukrainians-invasion-rcna17590
- Plus, former “Dancing with the Stars” pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy is sharing another update from Kyiv. On Sunday, February 27, Chmerkovskiy posted a nearly 12-minute long Instagram Live where he spoke candidly about the events happening around him. The professional dancer, who was in Ukraine to judge a televised dance competition, emphasized that he was safe, but was visibly emotional as he tried to come to terms with the Russian invasion of his home country.
- Finally, banana peels for skin care? A years-old video featuring a 72-year-old mother using banana peels as part of her skincare routine has recently been blowing up again on TikTok. Dermatologist Mamina Turegano uploaded the original video back in 2020 of her mother Michiko rubbing banana peels on her face to her TikTok page @dr.mamina. In the video, Mamina claims the nutrients found in banana peels, such as potassium, zinc, amino acids and vitamins A, B, C and E have anti-aging properties that can help with skin hydration, exfoliation, antioxidant effects and wrinkle reduction.